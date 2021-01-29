UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Afoot To Make Special Education More Effective In Punjab: Secy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Steps afoot to make special education more effective in Punjab: Secy

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Secretary for Special Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari Friday said the provincial government was taking steps to make special education more effective.

He stated this on the occasion of inauguration of the Education Center. Bukhari said the special students were an important part of the society and education system.

The secretary informed that the new Special Education Center was set up at 16-Kanal land in Mansar at a cost of Rs 90 million wherein about 68 students studying presently.

He said the Department of Special Education was also setting up such centers in other districts of the province in order to provide an opportunity to the special persons of getting education so that they could be make useful citizens of the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) District President Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Focal Person Syed Khawar Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar, CEO Education Dr. Javed Iqbal Awan, CEO Special Education Rawalpindi Dr. Fauzia Khurshid, Head Mistress of Government Razia Sultana school Attock Salma Khatun and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Addressing on this occasion, PTI District President Qazi Ahmad Akbar Khan said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was working for the welfare of all sections of the society.

The special people should be provided chance to play their active role in society, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar and other speakers also addressed the inaugural function. Special students also presented beautiful sketches on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Education Punjab Rawalpindi Attock All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

5 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

6 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

12 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

16 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.