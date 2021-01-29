Steps afoot to make special education more effective in Punjab: Secy

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Secretary for Special Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari Friday said the provincial government was taking steps to make special education more effective.

He stated this on the occasion of inauguration of the Education Center. Bukhari said the special students were an important part of the society and education system.

The secretary informed that the new Special Education Center was set up at 16-Kanal land in Mansar at a cost of Rs 90 million wherein about 68 students studying presently.

He said the Department of Special Education was also setting up such centers in other districts of the province in order to provide an opportunity to the special persons of getting education so that they could be make useful citizens of the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) District President Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Focal Person Syed Khawar Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar, CEO Education Dr. Javed Iqbal Awan, CEO Special Education Rawalpindi Dr. Fauzia Khurshid, Head Mistress of Government Razia Sultana school Attock Salma Khatun and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Addressing on this occasion, PTI District President Qazi Ahmad Akbar Khan said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was working for the welfare of all sections of the society.

The special people should be provided chance to play their active role in society, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar and other speakers also addressed the inaugural function. Special students also presented beautiful sketches on the occasion.