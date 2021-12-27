UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Make UoG Best In Country: Governor Agha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:40 PM

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said that all available resources were being utilized to make University of Gwadar (UoG) the best in the country

"As educated Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a higher education institution has been established in the area, so it is important that local students pay special attention to pursuing higher education", he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a ceremony held at the UoG.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir briefed the Governor about the UoG, saying that 500 acres of land was allotted for the University.

Speaking at the inauguration of academic sessions, he said that the formation of an educated society would eliminate all deprivations of the people of remote districts.

He said in the first phase, 30 departments will be constructed at the University and gradually all other subjects including Marine Sciences will be introduced, adding that the present government was paying special attention to the development of coastal areas.

He said that the functioning of UoG and provision of higher education to the youth would help in creating new employment opportunities in the area.

Director General of Development Authority, Gwadar, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani gave a detailed briefing to the Governor on various ongoing development projects in Gwadar, including construction of drinking water supply, roads, rehabilitation of old city and provision of basic facilities there.

Chairman Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani gave a detailed briefing to the Governor on various ongoing development projects in Gwadar including implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and progress of Gwadar Port so far.

The Governor said that CPEC was a game changer in the region. He also expressed satisfaction over the progress made on the functioning of Gwadar Port and construction of international airport.

The Governor said that with the completion of CPEC projects it would change the map of not only Gwadar but also the region.

He maintained that the present government was implementing CPEC project and over worth Rs. 600 billion for the South Balochistan package was under implementation which would help to resolve all issues of people of Gwadar.

The Governor also attended a briefing at Gwadar University. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Abdul Razzaq Sabir gave a detailed briefing on Gwadar Gwadar University.

Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan Nazar Baloch, Commissioner Makran Division Shabir Mengal, Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch, Chairman Gwadar Port Naseer Khan Kashani, Director General Gwadar Development Authority Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, he also planted trees in the campus of University of Turbat and inspected the academic blocks.

