Steps Afoot To Minimize Incidents In Field: MEPCO CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar on Wednesday said that all possible steps were being taken to reduce the ratio of untoward incidents occurred in the field to zero

In order to review the performance of the line staff in the field, safety seminars were being conducted at operational offices across the region and it's positive results had been started to yield.

The MEPCO CEO expressed these views during a meeting with Director safety Power Planning Monitoring Company (PPMC) Islamabad Tufail Ahmed Sheikh here at his office.

He said that safety inspectors have been deployed at Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) department who were checking field staff working on lines, transformers and poles and implementation of SOPs.

He said the line staff which found involved in violating safety SOPs in the field will be dismissed from service.

He said the establishment of HSC department and continuous checking in the field had resulted in lessening accidents and we will take further steps to ensure safety of precious lives of line staff during duty and awareness.

Tufail Ahmed Sheikh said that implementation of safety SOPs was way to avert from such incidents.

He asked the SDOs and XENs to personally monitor the repairing work in the field and any employee should not be allowed to work without permit to work.

On this occasion, Director HSE MEPCO Kashif Maqbool was also present.

