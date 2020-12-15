Steps afoot to modernize Levies Force: Ziaullah Longove

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove Tuesday said the practical measures were being taken to modernize Levies Force as the role of this force was essential for restoration of peace and protection of public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove Tuesday said the practical measures were being taken to modernize Levies Force as the role of this force was essential for restoration of peace and protection of public.

He shared these views while visiting the office of Levies Force Director General along with Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Mir Asadullah Baloch, Balochistan Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit.

On the occasion, Levies Force DG Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambarani apprised the Minister that there was a need to renew the Levies Force and make it a more active force in order to meet the security challenges faced by the province.

He informed Mir Zaiullah Longove about reorganization of the Levies Force, the QRS Force, the current law and order situation, the items purchased for the fiscal year 2019-20, including arms security equipment, vehicles acquired for all division of the province and requirements for the present financial year 2020-21 and problems of the department.

Mir Ziaullah Longove said the people living in a peaceful atmosphere without any fear due to numerous sacrifices of security forces including Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, Levies Force, police and other security agencies.

"We are increasing the capacity of Levies force on modern basis in order to enhance its professionalism keeping in view the latest need of present era for which it is necessary to gain the trust of the people," he added.