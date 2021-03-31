Steps afoot to promote sports activities in Balochistan: Bushra Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Wednesday said that all possible steps were being taken for the promotion of sports in Balochistan and encouragement of sportsperson at all levels.

She expressed these views while talking to APP, the participation of national level teams and players in the All Pakistan Chief Minister's Gold Cup Hockey Tournament was a good opportunity to promote hockey in the province and showcase the talents of young players.

" It is hoped that the players of our province will also participate in this important tournament," she added.

She said"There is no shortage of talent in Balochistan saying that our players and youth have not only participated in various sports events and participated in the competitions but have also made a name for themselves and the province by winning."Bushra Rind described that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was taking all possible steps for the improvement, development and encouragement of all kind of sports including hockey in the province by providing sports related facilities to local players.

She said such important measures would build a healthy and peaceful society.