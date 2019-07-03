Steps afoot to promote sports activities in province: Spokesman

(@imziishan)

Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Wednesday said the provincial regime was taking solid measures to establish sports complex at each district level to improve game activities which was utmost significant for enhancing capabilities of youth to make bright country's name and province in field of sports

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Wednesday said the provincial regime was taking solid measures to establish sports complex at each district level to improve game activities which was utmost significant for enhancing capabilities of youth to make bright country's name and province in field of sports.

He said there is sports activities in grounds where hospitals are vacant so in this regard, provincial government is paying special attention on promotion of sports activities to construct complexes in respective districts of province which are vibrant for welfare of youth, said press release issued here. "Young players' capabilities will completely be promoted in the respective areas of Balochistan so that they can move forward for illumination of the country's name and nation as International level", he said.

Liqat Shahwani said significance of sport could be gauged from the recent ongoing World Cup where every persons including aged people and children are taking interest in it and are encouraging players during watching matches which is best example for imperative of game. He said that is why, provincial government is taking all efforts for promoting sports activities to ensure development of country along with prosperity of people. Spokesman said game makes strong players physical which is also vital source of joy and prosperity for people, adding we should bring children towards real practical sports activities rather than software games so that health of children could be ensured.