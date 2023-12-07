Steps afoot to promote sports in Balochistan: Anwar

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Balochistan Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Dr. Anwar Shahwani Thursday said that practical steps were being taken to promote sports in Balochistan in order to enhance talent of local players for taking part in international games

In this regard, Sports competitions would be organized across Balochistan, he expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting here.

Director General Sports Dura Baloch along with senior officers of the department participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Southern Balochistan Games, Northern Balochistan Games, Inter school Sports Gala, Sindh Balochistan Games, Ramazan Mubarak Sports Festival and other sports competitions were discussed and the dates announced.

Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs of Balochistan Dr. Anwar Shahwani said the Southern Balochistan Games would be held in Gwadar from December 10-15.

He said the Northern Balochistan Sports Festival in which the Northern Districts of Balochistan will participate will be held from March 2-8, 2024.

Dr Anwar Shahwani said the Inter-school Sports and Youth Gala will be held from January 10-16 for schoolchildren from hot areas in the first phase. While in colder regions it will be held immediately after the holidays from April 24-30.

He said that the second Sindh Balochistan Sports Festival would be held at Dera Murad Jamali and Hub Chowki from January 20 to January 26, 2024, apart from this, Ramazan Sports Festival would be organized across the province in the month of Ramazan.

Dr Anwar Shahwani further said in the first part of the inter-school sports gala, the hot areas of Sibi, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Kachhi, Suhbatpur, Usta Muhammad, Jhal Magsi, Turbat, Gwadar, Lasbila, Hub and Auran are included.

While in other districts, competitions will be held after winter vacations. In this way, sports events will be organized all over Balochistan to provide maximum opportunities to the athletes and entertainment to the people, he said.

It was decided in the meeting that the annual Calendar till December 2024 will also be released soon.

