Steps Afoot To Promote Tourism:Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, said that practical steps are being taken to promote tourism.
In a special video message in connection with World Tourism Day from the famous and historical tourist site of Quaid-e-Azam Residency, he said due to the special interest of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to bring foreign donors to Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.
He noted that the province of Balochistan, with its naturally beautiful landscapes, over 700 kilometers of stunning coastline, rugged mountains, fertile valleys, archaeological sites, deserts, and extreme hot and cold regions, has the potential to become an attractive and profitable center for international tourists.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Direct hooks removed during operation against power theft In DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
CS emphasizes need to produce skilled, qualified nurses12 minutes ago
-
PIC achieves milestone by performing Mitral Chip procedure12 minutes ago
-
PML-N's senior leader Sajida Farooq Tarar visits Govt Girls High School12 minutes ago
-
Cylinder explosion in house leaves 5 family members injured12 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan, SAFRON minister visit Ziarat22 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address30 minutes ago
-
President visits family of martyred DC Zakir Baloch32 minutes ago
-
Syedaal urges senators to effectively highlight issues of their respective areas32 minutes ago
-
LCCI-Elections: Abuzar Shad elected president unopposed32 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations against adulteration mafia42 minutes ago
-
IHC directs SZLBMU to upload MDCAT questionnaire on website42 minutes ago