Steps afoot to promote tourism:Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, said that practical steps are being taken to promote tourism.

In a special video message in connection with World Tourism Day from the famous and historical tourist site of Quaid-e-Azam Residency, he said due to the special interest of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to bring foreign donors to Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.

He noted that the province of Balochistan, with its naturally beautiful landscapes, over 700 kilometers of stunning coastline, rugged mountains, fertile valleys, archaeological sites, deserts, and extreme hot and cold regions, has the potential to become an attractive and profitable center for international tourists.