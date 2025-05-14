Open Menu

Steps Afoot To Provide All Opportunities To Youth Under BYP: CM Bugti

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Steps afoot to provide all opportunities to youth under BYP: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that practical measures were being taken to provide all opportunities to youth under Balochistan Youth Policy (BYP).

He said this while talking to Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani who called on him here.

They discussed different issues including implementation of Balochistan Youth Policy, development projects and mutual interests during the meeting.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti assured him for full implementation of the Youth Policy and said that a zero tolerance policy is being adopted for negligence on the issue of Youth Policy.

He said that youth are providing technical education in order to make them expert to get jobs in abroad countries saying that some of skilled youth have been sent to foreign countries for jobs.

The CM said that steps are being taken to develop all sectors of the province with the aim to provide facilities to masses in their respective areas.

On this occasion, Member of National Assembly Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani expressed his full confidence on the leadership of Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and said that the Youth Policy would change the future of the youth of Balochistan and bring a revolution in every field including education, health and technology.

He also thanked the Chief Minister for paying attention on durable development of the Balochistan and implementing of the Youth policy.

