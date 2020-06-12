Steps afoot to provide basic facilities to people across province: Tariq Khan Magsi

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Mir Tariq Khan Magsi on Friday said that incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical measures to provide basic facilities people at their doorsteps in respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to various public delegations called on him at his office.

He said it was our mission to serve people in the province and would never compromise on the public interest, saying that in this regard, a number of development projects have been started for the welfare of masses.

The Minister said that the quality of growth works would never be compromised which would be completed at the stipulated time so that the basic problems of the people could be solved.

He said we were well aware of the issues of the people of Magsi and also taking effective steps to resolve them in order to put the Magsi district towards development for the interest of the public, adding that positive steps would be continued for the provision of basic facilities of people and development of the areas of the province.