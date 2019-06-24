UrduPoint.com
Steps Afoot To Provide Basic Facilities To Special Persons, Transgender Community In Balochistan, Rauf Baloch

Secretary, Social Welfare Abdul Rauf Baloch on Monday said special measures are being taken to provide all basic facilities including health, education and job to special persons and transgender youth on equality bases in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Secretary, Social Welfare Abdul Rauf Baloch on Monday said special measures are being taken to provide all basic facilities including health, education and job to special persons and transgender youth on equality bases in Balochistan.

He said transgender community could play their important role in different sectors which are ignored in those sectors after approval formation of comprehensive police in province.

Secretary Social Welfare Abdul Rauf Baloch expressed these views while addressing at the consultation session of transgender policy formation which was organized by Forum for Dignity Initiatives, (FDI) Pakistan.

FDI Pakistan's Executive Director Uzama Yaqoob, consultant Khadija Ali Khan UN Women Balochistan's Aysah Wadood, Deputy Director Social Welfare Ashraf Kachgi were present on the occasion.

Secretary Social Welfare Balochistan Abdul Rauf Baloch said all citizens have equal rights according to constitution of Pakistan but special people were ignored due to socially unequal behavior, adding that Chief Minister Balochistan is vision to focus on social welfare of Balochistan for prosperity of people and development which is positive sign of province including Social Welfare department.

He said special effective policies are formulating for protecting right of special person and transgender community in province under legal framework, saying FDI Pakistan has worked hard to formulate transgender policy while in this regard, Balochistan Social Welfare department has prepared a good and result able draft.

Rauf Balochi also appreciated FDI Pakistan and UN services regarding support of transgender policy formation. "We have hope that formation and implementation of policies will reduce the main problems of transgender community in Balochistan", he added.

