Steps afoot to provide basic health facilities to masses at their doorsteps: Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar on Saturday said the practical steps were being taken to provide basic health facilities to masses at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views during inauguration of rehabilitation and renovation of city medical centre project at UC 34 Qadeerabad along with provincial Parliamentary secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi here. Secretary Primary Health South Punjab Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum was also present.

Amir Dogar said that city medical centre which was closed for long time has been made fully functional after renovation so that the local population could get modern health facilities.

He said that new era of development has been started with establishment of South Punjab Secretariat as secretaries of various departments were present there to resolve masses problems.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that basic facilities were being provided to citizens regarding health along with issuance of health cards.

He said that medical officers and paramedical staff has been deputed in this dispensary while free ultrasound facility would also be available to patients there.

Medical staff would also be available there for immunization and vaccination of kids.

Qureshi said that all available resources were being utilized on provision of basic public health facilities so that living standard of people could be improved.

He said that opposition parties have no agenda other than the politics of anarchy. In past, these parties did nothing except destroying economy and plundering the country's treasury.

On this occasion, a large number of local people were present. They paid rich tribute to SAPM Amir Dogar and Nadeem Qureshi and thanked for re-opening of dispensary.