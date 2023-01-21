Steps afoot to provide best health facilities in Gwadar: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly of Balochistan Mir Hamal Kalmati on Saturday said that steps are afoot to provide the best public health facilities to the people of Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Member Provincial Assembly of Balochistan Mir Hamal Kalmati on Saturday said that steps are afoot to provide the best public health facilities to the people of Gwadar.

In a statement issued here, he said the work of installing machinery in the kidney center of Gwadar Hospital is in process.

"Within the next one to two days, the RO plant and the kidney cleaning machinery will be installed in the kidney ward." Government is committed to making the hospital fully functional for the people of Gwadar, he added.