Steps Afoot To Provide Health Facilities To Patients In BMCH: Dr. Nadir

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMCH), Dr. Nadir Khan Achakzai Thursday said that practical measures were being taken to provide health facilities to patients in the hospital

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here.

The MS said that steps had been taken to make functional tube-well on an emergency basis and water supply was started in the hospital, nursing, doctors' hostels, including the operation theatre.

The people were requested to take special care of cleanliness in the hospital, wait for their turn for X-ray, ECG and lab tests and cooperate with hospital staff, he said.

Dr. Nadir Khan said that with team work, the problems of the hospital would be solved and the cleanliness and security of the hospital and attendance of the paramedical staff to be ensured for maintaining quality of treatment in the hospital.

"My door is always open for doctors, nursing staff, pharmacists, paramedical staff and other supporting staff to solve their legal problems", the MS said.

He said that in addition to emergency in the hospital, in the OPD, specialist doctors were busy serving the public with TB, Hepatitis, AIDS, HIV, treatment and medicines were being provided under other projects including leishmaniasis treatment saying that vaccination process was going on at Corona Vaccination Center.

