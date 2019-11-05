Steps afoot to provide healthcare facilities to masses in public hospitals: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Fatimid Foundation Lt. Gen (Retd) Moinuddin Haider called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan at Chief Minster Secretariat here on Tuesday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest where Lt. Gen (Retd) Moinuddin Haider informed Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal about overall performance of Welfare Fatimid Foundation regarding provision of treatment facilities and thalassemia in children and Hemophilia diseases during meeting, said a press release issued here.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan appreciated Moinuddin Haider for playing role for provision of treatment facilities to children suffering thalassemia and other diseases under Fatimid Foundation.

He said provincial government was taking serious measures to provide healthcare facilities to people in government run hospitals along with standard treatment in district of province, saying in this context, hospitals were being modernized across the province for decreasing difficulties of patients.

He maintained cancer ward was also established in Bolan Medical Complex and separate unit for cancer was set up at Sheikh Zayed Hospital for better care for cancer patients including children, saying efforts were being continued to establish Cancer Hospital in Quetta.

"Balochistan has immense resources including minerals, coastal strip, agriculture and Livestock which will be fully utilized for increasing revenue of province", he said, adding the province will be moving towards improving economic due to positive steps of provincial government.

Chief Minister said incumbent regime was also making special investment in health sector and in this regard, construction of nursing schools, improvement performances of hospitals and attendance of doctors were being ensured in hospitals for quality of treatment.

He said provincial government will benefit greatly from experiences of Fatimid Foundation and expresses his best wishes for continuation of institution's performance.