Steps afoot to provide jobs to qualified youth in province: Adviser

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balcohistan for Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Monday said provincial government was taking measures to provide jobs to educateded youth on merit basis to end frustration of degree holders.

Expressing these views while talking to media persons, Muhammad Khan Lehri said development works worth billions of rupees were being carried out in the province.

He said that the provincial government under leadership of the Chief Minister Balcohistan has provided youth training in various departments, so that they would get jobs on merit basis.

He said government had advertised vacant jobs in news papers so that candidates could apply their applications according to requirements of employments, adding that the rising literacy rate has also led to a increase in unemployment among educated youth.

Lehri said the government was providing record government jobs in various departments of the province so that the educated youth could get government jobs before over age limitation for the betterment of the country.