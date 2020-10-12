UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Afoot To Provide Jobs To Qualified Youth In Province: Adviser

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:04 PM

Steps afoot to provide jobs to qualified youth in province: Adviser

Adviser to Chief Minister Balcohistan for Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Monday said provincial government was taking measures to provide jobs to educateded youth on merit basis to end frustration of degree holders

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balcohistan for Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Monday said provincial government was taking measures to provide jobs to educateded youth on merit basis to end frustration of degree holders.

Expressing these views while talking to media persons, Muhammad Khan Lehri said development works worth billions of rupees were being carried out in the province.

He said that the provincial government under leadership of the Chief Minister Balcohistan has provided youth training in various departments, so that they would get jobs on merit basis.

He said government had advertised vacant jobs in news papers so that candidates could apply their applications according to requirements of employments, adding that the rising literacy rate has also led to a increase in unemployment among educated youth.

Lehri said the government was providing record government jobs in various departments of the province so that the educated youth could get government jobs before over age limitation for the betterment of the country.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Media Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

21 minutes ago

Residents can now book COVID-19 PCR tests in malls ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA launches online campaign for World Energy Day

36 minutes ago

Government must demonstrate commitment to freedom ..

47 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.