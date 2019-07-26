Steps afoot to provide pollution free environment: Deputy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has said that the administration was taking comprehensive steps to provide pollution free environment to citizens.

Special attention was given to parks and grassy-plots to beautify the city and monitoring of concerned departments was in progress.

He said this while inspecting cleanliness operation and schemes of restoration of parks and grassy plots of the city. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Abdur Rouf Awan, officers of MC Jhang and others.

He said that development of the city and provision of speedy relief to the citizens was top priority of the administration.

No compromise would be made on cleanliness and beautification of the city, he added.