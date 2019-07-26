UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Afoot To Provide Pollution Free Environment: Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

Steps afoot to provide pollution free environment: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has said that the administration was taking comprehensive steps to provide pollution free environment to citizens

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has said that the administration was taking comprehensive steps to provide pollution free environment to citizens.

Special attention was given to parks and grassy-plots to beautify the city and monitoring of concerned departments was in progress.

He said this while inspecting cleanliness operation and schemes of restoration of parks and grassy plots of the city. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Abdur Rouf Awan, officers of MC Jhang and others.

He said that development of the city and provision of speedy relief to the citizens was top priority of the administration.

No compromise would be made on cleanliness and beautification of the city, he added.

Related Topics

Jhang Progress Top

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister inaugurates three mega proje ..

29 seconds ago

Migrant Arrivals to Europe by Sea Decrease 35% Com ..

31 seconds ago

Ban on transportation of cattle from Lower Dir

33 seconds ago

ACE, FBR to accelerate action against Benami prope ..

36 seconds ago

Resham advises new artists to seek guidance from s ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Threatens UK Media With ' ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.