Steps afoot to provide residential facilities to govt servants: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Housing Minister, Dr Amjad Ali Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making rigorous efforts to provide proper housing facilities to the government servants.

Talking to media persons after the draw for Hayatabad High-rise flats constructed for government employees, Dr Amjad Ali said most of the work had been completed on the housing scheme spreading over 28 kanal of land.

He said government will try its best to provide proper housing facilities to its employees adding these high-rise flats were equipped with all modern age facilities.

In this housing scheme, he informed 144 flats for government servants from grade-17 and above were being constructed.

In light of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the KP government was taking tangible steps to provide residences to low-income people.

Dr Amjad Ali said that in different districts of the province satellite towns will be constructed adding identification of land for these projects was underway.

He said big section of work had been completed on province's second biggest housing project in Jalozai however he added due to coronavirus situation the process of giving possession to owners was delayed. The process, he said would now be completed in December.