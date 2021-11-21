UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Provide Rights To Deprived, Orphan Children: PBM MD

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 05:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Sunday said that all possible steps were being taken to provide rights to the deprived and orphan children of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Children's Day at Darul Ehsaas, Tehsil Kot Addu, an orphanage run by PBM.

A large number of children residing in the center were present on the occasion.

Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar said that PBM was taking serious steps for the education and training of future generations and their bright future as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion of International Children's Day, he urged all members of the society to play their positive role and added that for the better future of their children, it was important to provide them a conducive environment to move forward.

The children of Darul Ehsaas performed tablues on national anthems.

On this occasion, the PBM MD distributed gifts among the children and also shared food with them.

