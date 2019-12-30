Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balochistan: Abdul Khaliq Hazara

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara on Monday said provincial government was taking practical steps to provide latest training to players for promotion of games in Balochsitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara on Monday said provincial government was taking practical steps to provide latest training to players for promotion of games in Balochsitan.

He expressed these views while addressing at a concluding ceremony of Quetta District League Championship.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara said provincial government was going to embellish sports complex at each district of province in order to uplift games activities to save young generation from menace of narcotics and negative social activities.

"Promotion of sports activities is significant for province which can also help elimination of terrorism activities", he said, adding competition of sports is being organized to prevail youth towards sports for healthy society.

"Provincial government is paying special attention on all official sectors including education, health, culture and sports to facilitate people in the province for ensuring good governance", he said, adding, hefty funds had been allocated in financial budget 2019-20 for interest of province.

He said I was trying to ensure provision of all sports equipment to games complex of districts on equality basis for ensuring development sports sector, adding provincial government was supervising players for encouraging them for interest of sports activities.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara also distributes trophies among players of winner team and runner team at the end of ceremony.