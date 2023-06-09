UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Reduce Expenses, Increase Income Of GU: VC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Steps afoot to reduce expenses, increase income of GU: VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah has said the steps were being taken to reduce the expenses and increase the income of the varsity.

He stated this while chairing the 61st Finance and Planning meeting of the varsity which was also attended by the Registrar Dr Muhammad Shoaib, Dean of Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Jelani, Dean of Faculty of Law and Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Zahid Awan, Director Finance Irum Gul, Deputy Director Finance Zakki Ullah Khan, Assistant Director Finance Safia Hanif. Besides, Director Budget Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Samina Durrani, Additional Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department Peshawar Javed Iqbal and Deputy Secretary of Finance Department Peshawar Aneela Faheem online attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the vice chancellor said the income of Gomal University was being increased and the expenses were being reduced at the same time.

"We are grateful to the HEC Chairman and his entire team due to whom the issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Faculty of Allied Health Sciences for the university became possible," he said.

He said presently the expenses of Gomal University were reduced to an extent and Director Finance Irum Gul along with her entire team made serious efforts for the purpose.

In the meeting, Director Finance Irum Gull gave a detailed briefing to the members regarding the 2022-23 budget and expenses besides the upcoming budget for 2023-24 was also discussed in detail.

In the meeting, Director Budget HEC Islamabad Samina Durrani and Deputy Secretary Finance Department Peshawar Aneela Faheem discussed the measures being taken by Gomal University to reduce its expenses and increase income. They lauded the efforts of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah and his entire team in this regard.

In the meeting, Gomal University's 2023-24 budget recommendations were unanimously sent to the Syndicate for approval.

