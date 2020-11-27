Steps afoot to rehabilitate drug addicts: Azam Swati

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Friday said that PTI government has taken coherent measures for rehabilitation of drug addicts besides initiating legal actions against narcotics sellers across the country

He expressed these views while talking to reporters after visiting Central Jail Haripur. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan, Advisor to CM on Prisons Taj Muhammad Tarand, MPA Arshad Ayub and Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Brigadier Farooq.

He said that steps are underway for rehabilitation of drug addicts and making them useful citizens.

He said that problems of policemen, jail staff and prisoners would be resolved on priority basis. He said that Haripur Jail was the biggest jail across Hazara Division and no stone would be left unturned for providing medical, sports and other facilities to inmates.

He said that government has also taken various steps for orientation of prisoners enabling them to play a positive role in society after completing their sentences adding government has formulated Drug Policy 2019 aiming eradication of drugs from society.