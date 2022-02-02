Steps afoot to shift benefits of agriculture policies towards farmers: Saqib Ateel

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel on Wednesday said that all possible efforts were being made to shift benefits of government's pro-agriculture policies towards the peasants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel on Wednesday said that all possible efforts were being made to shift benefits of government's pro-agriculture policies towards the peasants.

While chairing a meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan to review the pace of different agriculture schemes. He directed the officers to keep checking availability of fertilizers in markets on daily basis.

The officers should inspect dealer shops and manage demand and supply properly. The government has zero tolerance policy for sale of fake or sub-standard fertilizers.

Director Agriculture Mehr Aabid Hussain briefed the secretary about ongoing situation of wheat crop. He stated that wheat crop was cultivated at 2.4 million acres in Dera Ghazi Khan division. The secretary also directed officers to take special measures to help farmers avoid possible rust attack on wheat crop.