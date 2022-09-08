Steps afoot to stabilize flour price in Quetta: DG Food

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Food Balochistan Zafarullah on Thursday said that the Food Department was launching supply of government wheat to flour mills in order to stabilize flour price in Quetta City to provide facilities to public in the area.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists in his office here.

The Food official said that due to the closure of the roads after the rain and the flooded rails, a flour crisis has arisen in Balochistan and the prices have increased the flour.

"A letter has been written to Commissioner Quetta Division to take action against the hoarders, soon the Food Department and the district administration will start action against the hoarders", he added.

The Director General Food Balochistan said that 10 million sacks of wheat were produced in Balochistan every year while the consumption of the province was around 10.5 million.

He said that the food department of Balochistan used to buy 01, million sacks of wheat every year, but this year it bought 0.3 million bags of wheat which were kept in warehouses in Quetta and Pishin and they have not been damaged by the recent rains.

He said that owing to heavy rains and floods in most areas of Balochistan, the wheat stored for people's needs was also damaged due to which the demand for flour increased.

The official said that the food department has started discussions with Pasco for the purchase of more wheat so that keeping in mind the needs of the province, wheat could be bought from Pasco.

He said that the Punjab government has banned the taking of wheat and flour outside the province saying that the prices of flour in Quetta city have also enhanced by the closure of roads due to floods and rains and the situation would improve in the next few days after the roads to be opened.

DG Zafarullah said that the food department has written to the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Quetta to take action against the hoarders and soon the teams of the food department and the district administration would take action against the mill flour and wheat hoarders.