UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Tackle Climate Change Challenges With Help Of UN: Balochistan CM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Steps afoot to tackle climate change challenges with help of UN: Balochistan CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said steps would be taken to tackle challenges of environment change with the help of United Nations and other international organizations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said steps would be taken to tackle challenges of environment change with the help of United Nations and other international organizations.

He was talking to a delegation led by UN Resident Coordinator for Pakistan Julien Harneis. Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind and Provincial Secretary for Environment Abdul Saboor Kakar were also present in the meeting.

Issues related to minimizing the damage to the environment and ecosystem due to poor drainage system in Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Suhbatpur and Jhal Magsi districts on the Indus Basin of Balochistan were discussed in the meeting.

Julien Harneis said the UN was was conducting master planning for mitigation of the effects of climate change and rehabilitation of ecosystems across the country, including four districts of Balochistan.

The plan in that regard would be completed in four months with the consultation of experts in which mechanism to be included to improve the canal system, he added.

He said due to environmental hazards in the four districts, agricultural production was also being affected while human health and survival were also at risk.

In order to deal with the threat of severe water shortage in the world, it was necessary to better manage the use of available water resources, he pointed out.

The chief minister said with the support of UN agencies in Balochistan, work was being done in various fields and the Indus Basin project along with Sindh was also important for which the provincial government would provide full support.

He said all the elected public representatives of the districts concerned belonged to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), who were aware of the environmental hazards facing their districts.

He said many projects were already under consideration for tackling the environmental challenges but they had not been implemented properly.

CM Bizenjo said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking serious steps to cope with the challenges.

On the occasion, it was also decided to nominate focal persons for master planning from the civil society, provincial assembly and bureaucracy.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister World United Nations Poor Water Provincial Assembly Civil Society All From Government

Recent Stories

Over 50% of Voters in UK Think Prime Minister Bori ..

Over 50% of Voters in UK Think Prime Minister Boris Johnson Should Resign - Poll

16 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of murder

16 minutes ago
 Hysteria About Russian Firm's Alleged Presence in ..

Hysteria About Russian Firm's Alleged Presence in Mali Reveals Double Standards ..

16 minutes ago
 Settlement of Thor and Harban tribes' dispute good ..

Settlement of Thor and Harban tribes' dispute good news on Diamer Bhasha Dam: Pr ..

16 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of murder of Olympian swimmer

IGP takes notice of murder of Olympian swimmer

16 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab to meet overseas Pakistanis once a ..

Governor Punjab to meet overseas Pakistanis once a week

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.