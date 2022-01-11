Steps afoot to tackle climate change challenges with help of UN: Balochistan CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said steps would be taken to tackle challenges of environment change with the help of United Nations and other international organizations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said steps would be taken to tackle challenges of environment change with the help of United Nations and other international organizations.

He was talking to a delegation led by UN Resident Coordinator for Pakistan Julien Harneis. Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind and Provincial Secretary for Environment Abdul Saboor Kakar were also present in the meeting.

Issues related to minimizing the damage to the environment and ecosystem due to poor drainage system in Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Suhbatpur and Jhal Magsi districts on the Indus Basin of Balochistan were discussed in the meeting.

Julien Harneis said the UN was was conducting master planning for mitigation of the effects of climate change and rehabilitation of ecosystems across the country, including four districts of Balochistan.

The plan in that regard would be completed in four months with the consultation of experts in which mechanism to be included to improve the canal system, he added.

He said due to environmental hazards in the four districts, agricultural production was also being affected while human health and survival were also at risk.

In order to deal with the threat of severe water shortage in the world, it was necessary to better manage the use of available water resources, he pointed out.

The chief minister said with the support of UN agencies in Balochistan, work was being done in various fields and the Indus Basin project along with Sindh was also important for which the provincial government would provide full support.

He said all the elected public representatives of the districts concerned belonged to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), who were aware of the environmental hazards facing their districts.

He said many projects were already under consideration for tackling the environmental challenges but they had not been implemented properly.

CM Bizenjo said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking serious steps to cope with the challenges.

On the occasion, it was also decided to nominate focal persons for master planning from the civil society, provincial assembly and bureaucracy.