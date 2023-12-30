Steps against dengue reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Narowal Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza in which the performance of teams was reviewed along with a detailed review of activities.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider, DHO Dr. Muhammed Tariq, entomologist Amanat Ali besides officers from departments concerned, like Environment, Livestock, Rescue 1122, Transport, Industries, food, Agriculture, education, Civil Defence and Public Affairs.

The DC urged the dengue teams to clear all hotspots for larval surveillance and asked officers to monitor the performance of the teams.

He said that the surveillance of houses, ponds, nurseries, graveyards, scrap shops service stations, under-construction buildings and other hotspots should be be regularly made. "The awareness campaign should also be continued effectively," he added.

CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider and DHO Dr. Muhammed Tariq informed the meeting that during the week, 13,566 visits were made by 74 outdoor teams and 64,674 visits were made by 414 indoor teams, while 1463 hotspots were checked 100%.

They said that 57 notices were issued to ensure the implementation of dengue SOPs.