Steps Are Afoot To Curb Profiteering, Says DC Lasbela

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 03:16 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti on Thursday said that steps have been taken to curb profiteering in the month of Ramadan and provide maximum relief to the people.

In a statement issued here, he said that price control committees have been set up by the district administration while district administration officers are visiting the shops of essential commodities in the bazaars and checking the cleanliness and prices regularly.

"Tehsildar Hub, Bela and Tehsildar Othel during their visit to the markets fined several shopkeepers for profiteering, steps are afoot to ensure daily commodities are sold on authorized prices," he maintained.

Public circles appreciate the initiative of Deputy Commissioner Lasbela and hope that the administration will fulfill its responsibilities to provide relief to the people.

