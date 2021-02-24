Steps be taken to resolve issues of district Hunza: Info Minister GB

Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fatehullah Khan Wednesday said the steps would be taken to resolve the issues of District Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fatehullah Khan Wednesday said the steps would be taken to resolve the issues of District Hunza.

He said the previous governments did not take steps for the development, rather false promises were made by them.

He expressed these views at the oath taking ceremony of Hunza Press Club and Hunza Union of Journalists.

He said that he would fully represent Hunza along with his constituency and special attention would be paid to the welfare of the people here. He said that Young people were important part of development in any society and we would work with the youth for the development of the region.

He further said that first priority of our government was to generate 300 megawatts of electricity in the region, adding that the provincial government was serious about improving power.

He said that Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and his entire team were sincerely taking sincere steps for the betterment of the region and timely completion of projects of public interest. He said that the enemies could not shake the determination of the country's integrity and stability with mischief and negative thinking of the country. He said that special attention was being paid to the youth so that they would not be a part of any elements which were tools of external elements.