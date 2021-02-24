UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Be Taken To Resolve Issues Of District Hunza: Info Minister GB

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:21 PM

Steps be taken to resolve issues of district Hunza: Info Minister GB

Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fatehullah Khan Wednesday said the steps would be taken to resolve the issues of District Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fatehullah Khan Wednesday said the steps would be taken to resolve the issues of District Hunza.

He said the previous governments did not take steps for the development, rather false promises were made by them.

He expressed these views at the oath taking ceremony of Hunza Press Club and Hunza Union of Journalists.

He said that he would fully represent Hunza along with his constituency and special attention would be paid to the welfare of the people here. He said that Young people were important part of development in any society and we would work with the youth for the development of the region.

He further said that first priority of our government was to generate 300 megawatts of electricity in the region, adding that the provincial government was serious about improving power.

He said that Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and his entire team were sincerely taking sincere steps for the betterment of the region and timely completion of projects of public interest. He said that the enemies could not shake the determination of the country's integrity and stability with mischief and negative thinking of the country. He said that special attention was being paid to the youth so that they would not be a part of any elements which were tools of external elements.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Electricity Young Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Balochistan directs to initiate inc ..

39 seconds ago

PCTB asked to set timeline for issuance of NOCs to ..

3 minutes ago

Two held for aerial firing, fireworks in wedding p ..

3 minutes ago

6 more positive surfaced for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

3 minutes ago

EU Drug Regulator Begins Rolling Review of South K ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner presides meeting regarding establishm ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.