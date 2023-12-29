Open Menu

Steps Begins To Establish Modern Business Facilitation Center: Ehsan Bhutta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Steps begins to establish modern Business Facilitation Center: Ehsan Bhutta

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Secretary Industries and Investments Punjab, Ehsan Bhutta said that steps had been taken to establish a modern Business Facilitation Center in the city under the directions of Punjab government.

Over 17 departments will provide their services under one roof in the facilitation centre.

He expressed these views during his visit to city here on Friday. The Secretary Industries inspected the proposed place for the center and took briefing. Director Development Robina Kausar and Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq were also present on the occasion.

Ehsan Bhutta said that immediate facility would be provided by setting up Federal and provincial departments under one roof in Business Facilitation Center. He further said that the Center would be connected online to various cities including Lahore.

Secretary Industries said that NOCs would be issued to the business community and citizens immediately.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that the district administration had allocated a place for a Business Facilitation Center at SP Chowk while the Building Department had been given the task of setting up the Center immediately.

