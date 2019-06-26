Steps being taken for announcement of permanent wage board award: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday informed the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting that her ministry after consultation with all the stakeholders has announced an interim 8th Wage Board Award for media workers and steps were being taken for a permanent award

The committee meeting was chaired by Javed Latif.

Dr Firdous said all the recommendations of the committee for resolution of the media workers' problems would be implemented. All committee members had the same views about resolution of media persons problems.

She said the government released Rs 190 million outstanding dues of the media organisations before Eidul Fitr to ensure payment of salaries of media workers.

