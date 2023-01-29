UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken For Beautification Of Bus Stand: Secretary RTA

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sanaullah Hanjra has said that necessary steps are being taken for early beautification of General Stand (GBS) Faisalabad.

He paid a detailed visit to the GBS and said that the benches installed in the passengers waiting area of the bus stand were painted to make them more beautiful.

In new shape, they also seemed more attractive at night.

Provision of maximum facilities for the passengers is a top priority of district government and in this connection, all available resources are being utilized, he added.

