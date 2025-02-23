'Steps Being Taken For Better Facilities To Prisoners'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Punjab Task Force on Prisons, MPA Rana Manan Khan, said that significant steps were being taken to improve facilities for inmates in prisons across the province on the special directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
During a surprise visit to Central Jail Multan, Rana Manan Khan revealed that the provincial government was working on the upgradation of jails, including the construction of new barracks and office buildings. He also highlighted initiatives aimed at the welfare of prison staff, including improvements in their working hours and overall job conditions.
Upon arrival at the Central Jail, Rana Manan Khan was greeted by a smartly turned-out police contingent.
He was accompanied by MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan, Superintendent Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, and Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh. The chairperson inspected various barracks, interacted with inmates, and reviewed their issues. On-the-spot directives were issued to address the grievances raised by prisoners.
Rana Manan Khan also instructed jail authorities to enhance the quality of food provided to prisoners and improve healthcare facilities.
He emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has allocated special funds for comprehensive prison reforms. The funds are being utilized for the construction of new barracks and the upgradation of hospital facilities in both Central and District Jails. Rana Manan Khan disclosed that a modern online system was being implemented to digitally record the trial data of all prisoners. Currently, Central Jail Multan has a capacity for 1,408 inmates. To accommodate the growing number of prisoners, a deadline has been set for the completion of new barracks.
He assured that strict monitoring was being conducted to ensure inmates have access to visitation rights and other legal entitlements.
Later, the chairperson issued orders to provide immediate relief on the complaints of prisoners.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..
UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery
RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
Xposure announces winners
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet
FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Steps being taken for better facilities to prisoners'54 seconds ago
-
CM extends best wishes to cricket team56 seconds ago
-
Pak-India match live screening arranged in 44 prisons58 seconds ago
-
Saleem Memon lauds launching of modern agricultural projects11 minutes ago
-
Tarar highlights need to check disinformation11 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur chairs meeting, directs SHOs to improve law and order21 minutes ago
-
Sports Minister attends Ghotki sports festival31 minutes ago
-
Vintage car show held51 minutes ago
-
Lahore Literary Festival concludes51 minutes ago
-
3rd Pakistan Labour Academy (PLA) concludes successfully51 minutes ago
-
Three cattle market contractors held for extortion1 hour ago
-
Punjab Air Ambulance rescues 70 patients from far-flung districts1 hour ago