'Steps being taken for better facilities to prisoners'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Punjab Task Force on Prisons, MPA Rana Manan Khan, said that significant steps were being taken to improve facilities for inmates in prisons across the province on the special directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During a surprise visit to Central Jail Multan, Rana Manan Khan revealed that the provincial government was working on the upgradation of jails, including the construction of new barracks and office buildings. He also highlighted initiatives aimed at the welfare of prison staff, including improvements in their working hours and overall job conditions.

Upon arrival at the Central Jail, Rana Manan Khan was greeted by a smartly turned-out police contingent.

He was accompanied by MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan, Superintendent Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, and Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh. The chairperson inspected various barracks, interacted with inmates, and reviewed their issues. On-the-spot directives were issued to address the grievances raised by prisoners.

Rana Manan Khan also instructed jail authorities to enhance the quality of food provided to prisoners and improve healthcare facilities.

He emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has allocated special funds for comprehensive prison reforms. The funds are being utilized for the construction of new barracks and the upgradation of hospital facilities in both Central and District Jails. Rana Manan Khan disclosed that a modern online system was being implemented to digitally record the trial data of all prisoners. Currently, Central Jail Multan has a capacity for 1,408 inmates. To accommodate the growing number of prisoners, a deadline has been set for the completion of new barracks.

He assured that strict monitoring was being conducted to ensure inmates have access to visitation rights and other legal entitlements.

Later, the chairperson issued orders to provide immediate relief on the complaints of prisoners.