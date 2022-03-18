UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken For Development, Emancipation Of Women: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology, Muhammad Atif Khan Friday said that practical steps have been taken by the government for education of women and to provide opportunities of growth and development

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology, Muhammad Atif Khan Friday said that practical steps have been taken by the government for education of women and to provide opportunities of growth and development.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Bakhshali Campus Women University Mardan. The ceremony was also attended by State Minister, Ali Muhammad Khan, MNA, Mujahid Khan, MPA, Sajida Hanif, students and faculty members.

Women University is a milestone achievement of the government and was aimed to facilitate womenfolk in getting education in a carefree environment adhering to their values and traditions, he said.

He also praised services of varsity's Vice Chancellor, Dr.

Ghazala Yasmin and said that main campus of the university would be completed very soon. He said that Information Technology Park would also be established in the university.

Highlighting efforts of government to Information Technology Sector, he said that women should venture into field of information technology and use abilities for their growth and development.

Atif also stressed upon students to acquire knowledge of contemporary fields of information technology and prepare to meet challenges of current world. He also distributed scholarships cheques among students and later visited a book fair stall being setup by students in the varsity.

