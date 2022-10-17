Steps being taken for development of parks in FDA city: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Various measures are being taken for repair, maintenance and development of parks in different phases at the FDA city.

The parks will provide quality recreational facilities and pleasant environment to residents of the city besides increasing beauty of the area.

This was stated by Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram while reviewing development work of parks in the FDA city.

He said parks were an important part of the scheme and special focus was being put on their renovation to provide the best recreational facilities to people especially children.

He said children park in A-I block had been upgraded while renovation work of parks in A-II parkswould be completed soon.