Steps Being Taken For Development Of Youth: Amin Ul Haque

Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Steps being taken for development of youth: Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that steps were being taken for development of the youth.

He said that youth were our asset and information technology had an important role in the development of youth.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with Usman Dar, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs, who called on him, said a press release issued here.

The minister welcomed the SAPM in his office and matters related to information technology and development of youth were discussed during the meeting.

The DigiSkills program of the ministry was also discussed during the meeting.

The minister said the ministry was taking steps for equipping the youth through DigiSkills.

It was agreed during the meeting that joint efforts would be made for the empowerment of youth.

He said the ministry would fully support all the initiatives for youth.

The SAPM appreciated the DigiSkills Program and Ministry of IT's steps for development of the youth.

