Open Menu

Steps Being Taken For Development, Progress Of Tribal Areas: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Steps being taken for development, progress of tribal areas: Governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that steps had been taken to usher tribal areas into new phase of progress and to address deprivations of tribal people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that steps had been taken to usher tribal areas into new phase of progress and to address deprivations of tribal people.

He was talking to a thirty five member delegation of Mohmand tribal district led by Malik Shehryar Khan here Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that provincial and Federal governments have taken steps for the development and progress of merged tribal districts.

He highlighted the sacrifices of tribal people for the peace of the country and strengthening its sovereignty. He also urged the youngsters to counter narrative of elements that are targeting state institutions and added that it was the prime responsibility of each and every citizen to join hands for protection of the motherland.

The delegation informed the Governor about their problems relating to transport, health, education and other basic amenities. The Governor listened to their problems and assured cooperation to resolve them and stressed the use of modern technology to tap potential of tribal area.

A delegation of local government representatives of North Waziristan also called on the Governor and discussed their problems with him. The Governor also assured them cooperation to convey their concerns to relevant authorities.

He also met with a delegation of Artists Action Foundation that included Tariq Jamal, Shazman Haleem, Waisal Khial and others.

The Governor also met with a delegation of Sindh and discussed with them matters of mutual importance.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Sindh North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Progress Ghulam Ali Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies ..

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies to China: Minister of Commerce ..

11 minutes ago
 LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

13 minutes ago
 Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 2 ..

Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 20

13 minutes ago
 PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochi ..

PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochistan's flood-hit families, rec ..

13 minutes ago
 Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

13 minutes ago
 Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in ele ..

Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in elections

8 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

8 minutes ago
 President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of ..

President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of multiple nations present diplo ..

8 minutes ago
 University student meets accidental death because ..

University student meets accidental death because of stray dog

8 minutes ago
 FBISE organizes first sports gala for special chil ..

FBISE organizes first sports gala for special children

8 minutes ago
 Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift ..

Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift of sector with KP Minister

1 minute ago
 PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan