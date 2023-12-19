Steps being taken for development, progress of tribal areas: Governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that steps had been taken to usher tribal areas into new phase of progress and to address deprivations of tribal people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that steps had been taken to usher tribal areas into new phase of progress and to address deprivations of tribal people.

He was talking to a thirty five member delegation of Mohmand tribal district led by Malik Shehryar Khan here Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that provincial and Federal governments have taken steps for the development and progress of merged tribal districts.

He highlighted the sacrifices of tribal people for the peace of the country and strengthening its sovereignty. He also urged the youngsters to counter narrative of elements that are targeting state institutions and added that it was the prime responsibility of each and every citizen to join hands for protection of the motherland.

The delegation informed the Governor about their problems relating to transport, health, education and other basic amenities. The Governor listened to their problems and assured cooperation to resolve them and stressed the use of modern technology to tap potential of tribal area.

A delegation of local government representatives of North Waziristan also called on the Governor and discussed their problems with him. The Governor also assured them cooperation to convey their concerns to relevant authorities.

He also met with a delegation of Artists Action Foundation that included Tariq Jamal, Shazman Haleem, Waisal Khial and others.

The Governor also met with a delegation of Sindh and discussed with them matters of mutual importance.

APP/mds/