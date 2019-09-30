Steps being taken for development, public welfare: Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) ::Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Monday said that all resources would be utilized for development of his constituency and welfare of people.

Addressing the party workers after inaugurating up-gradation work of electricity supply system in Elahiabad here, he said that steps were being taken for addressing the basic problems of the voters in his constituency.

He said, "Doors of my office are always open for people and any one can contact me for his issue." Farrukh Habib said that steps are being taken for up-gradation of schools, repair & maintenance and renovation of parks and construction of roads and streets.

MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar, notables of the area and party workers were present on the occasion.