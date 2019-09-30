UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Being Taken For Development, Public Welfare: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Steps being taken for development, public welfare: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) ::Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Monday said that all resources would be utilized for development of his constituency and welfare of people.

Addressing the party workers after inaugurating up-gradation work of electricity supply system in Elahiabad here, he said that steps were being taken for addressing the basic problems of the voters in his constituency.

He said, "Doors of my office are always open for people and any one can contact me for his issue." Farrukh Habib said that steps are being taken for up-gradation of schools, repair & maintenance and renovation of parks and construction of roads and streets.

MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar, notables of the area and party workers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Electricity All

Recent Stories

UAE intensifying humanitarian efforts globally: Ha ..

21 minutes ago

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygrap ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Vows to Respond to New 'Absurd' US Sanction ..

34 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen Says He Hopes ..

34 minutes ago

Washington Again Blocks Reappointment of WTO Appel ..

34 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed launches &#039;Virtual Compan ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.