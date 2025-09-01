Steps being taken for dignified return of Afghan refugees: ADC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) In light of the orders of the government, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Hamid Iqbal has met with the

leaders of the Afghan refugees at the Ghamkol camp to discuss issue of dignified return of Afghan refugees.

He clarified that, as per the state policy, the process of return of Afghan refugees would be completed in a dignified

and honorable manner.

The ADC urged the Afghan elders to fully cooperate with the district administration so that the return process could be completed smoothly, organized, and as soon as possible.

He said that the district administration would provide all possible facilities so that this process would be completed smoothly.

