Steps being taken for financial stability of KDA: DG KDA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) All possible measures are being taken to bring Karachi Development Authority (KDA), on the track of economic stability on a permanent basis.

These views were expressed by Director General KDA Naveed Anwar while reviewing the renovation and ongoing development works of Civic Center Building.

On this occasion, DG KDA Naveed Anwar issued orders to Chief Engineer Tariq Rafi to repair the sewage system, lights, and washrooms in the building, construct the footpath around the building and ensure completion of these works within one month.

The Chief Engineer KDA while briefing DG KDA said that one Assistant Executive Engineer and two Sub Engineers have been posted on every three floors while Executive Engineer Building and Executive Engineer Mechanical Civil are responsible cleaning and maintenance, who wiill submit progress report of maintenance and ongoing development works on daily basis.

The DG KDA issued orders to install signboards on the ground floor and gate numbers and logos at the entrances and exits of Civic Center Building.

Later, DG KDA inspected the internal command and control and the polyclinic.