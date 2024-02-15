Steps Being Taken For Financial Stability Of KDA: DG KDA
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 09:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) All possible measures are being taken to bring Karachi Development Authority (KDA), on the track of economic stability on a permanent basis.
These views were expressed by Director General KDA Naveed Anwar while reviewing the renovation and ongoing development works of Civic Center Building.
On this occasion, DG KDA Naveed Anwar issued orders to Chief Engineer Tariq Rafi to repair the sewage system, lights, and washrooms in the building, construct the footpath around the building and ensure completion of these works within one month.
The Chief Engineer KDA while briefing DG KDA said that one Assistant Executive Engineer and two Sub Engineers have been posted on every three floors while Executive Engineer Building and Executive Engineer Mechanical Civil are responsible cleaning and maintenance, who wiill submit progress report of maintenance and ongoing development works on daily basis.
The DG KDA issued orders to install signboards on the ground floor and gate numbers and logos at the entrances and exits of Civic Center Building.
Later, DG KDA inspected the internal command and control and the polyclinic.
Recent Stories
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Sukkur held Open Court3 minutes ago
-
BUJ to move courts against wrongful termination of journalists3 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt is determined to exercise accountability : AJK PM13 minutes ago
-
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 1616 minutes ago
-
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar16 minutes ago
-
Meeting held regarding shortage of water28 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange28 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects case28 minutes ago
-
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport28 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP28 minutes ago
-
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered39 minutes ago
-
Number of pending cases in courts increased by 3.9 %: Report52 minutes ago