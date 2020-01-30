UrduPoint.com
Steps Being Taken For GB's Development : Parliamentary Secretary Health

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:56 AM

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil has said that government is taking solid measures for the socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to media, he said the provincial government was pursuing development projects in all sectors that would be timely completed.

He said that there is no deficiency of medicines in any hospital of Gilgit Baltistan and DHOs of the hospitals had been directed to maintain adequate stock of medicines.

He said strict action would be taken against those employees who would be found negligent in their duties.

