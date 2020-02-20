(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has said that solid steps are being taken for increase in the exports through the use of modern technology.

He expressed these views during a visit to the office of the Pakistan Hunting and Sporting Arms Development Company (PHSADC) here Thursday.

During the visit, the special assistant was given detailed briefing on different phases of the manufacturing of the different bore pistols and guns and was told that the redressal of the issues faced by the company can result in increasing export of the hunting and sporting arms.

On this occasion, he also inspected different sections of the company and directed that the quality of their products could be further improved through the use of modern technology.

During the visit, the management and workers of the company highlighted their problems before the special assistant and he assured them that their demands would be met soon.

The special assistant urged the management of the company to concentrate on the quality of the products to export their products to Central Asian States and Europe.

He further assured that very soon the arms factories of the province would be linked with the Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Wah Cantt to impart essential skills to the locals.

The special assistant also visited Pak-German Wood Working Centre and inspected ongoing construction work there.

On this occasion, he directed maximum concentration on the marketing and beside awareness about the centre also advertise it to convert it into a profitable entity and meet all requirements of the provincial government.