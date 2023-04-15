Steps being taken for policemen welfare: DIG

Punjab Police Welfare DIG Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin on Saturday said that welfare committee of Punjab police has approved 251 cases of medical aid and released funds worth 67 million this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Police Welfare DIG Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin on Saturday said that welfare committee of Punjab police has approved 251 cases of medical aid and released funds worth 67 million this year.

In the message issued to the force, he said that during the entire last year, only Rs 33 million were given to police employees under welfare aid, whereas now medical assistance was twice the amount in three months of this year than the previous year.

The DIG said that employees suffering from transplant, cancer, bone marrow, heart surgery or other malignant diseases should make a referral case and get treatment from private specialists. With this initiative, the employees would be able to get all their paid bills dues and other medical claims from the welfare branch.

The DIG added that the data of all the district heads of police employees affected by thalassemia should be sent online to the central police office so that they could be given a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000.

He maintained that the assistance received in every category including educational scholarships, wedding gifts and funerals had been substantially increased for the police employees and the aim of these measures was to effectively address issues including health and education of the personnel and their families so that they could focus all their attention on duty. He said that the best welfare of police force was the first priority of IG Punjab and priority measures would continue in this regard.