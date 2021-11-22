Steps being taken for protection of journalists rights: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the government believed in freedom of expression and steps were being taken to protect rights of media workers and journalists

This, he said, during separate meetings with a delegation of PFUJ Workers President senior journalist Pervez Shaukat and senior journalist Farooq Faisal Khan, Founder Chairman of Journalists Panel at National Press Club.

He said approval of Journalists Protection Bill by Parliament was a practical step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The minister said that media workers were facing problems of non-payment of salaries and dues and passage of Journalists Protection Bill would protect rights of media workers and journalists.

PFUJ President Pervez Shaukat appreciated the efforts of all government members of the Parliament including Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on the approval of Journalists Protection Bill.

Pervez Shaukat themed opposition's stance against passage of Journalists Protection Bill as reprehensible.

In the meeting with Farooq Faisal Khan, the expansion plan of Media Town was discussed.