Steps Being Taken For Provision Of Health Facilities To Patients In BMC: Dr Rasheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) of Bolan Medical Hospital (BMC) Quetta Doctor Abdul Rasheed Jamali on Thursday said that measures were being taken to provide healthcare facilities to patients in the BMC.

In a statement issued here, he said that on the instruction of the Health Secretary and MS of BMC, patients were being provided the best health facilities along with medicines and other treatment amenities.

He said that the BMC was the main hospital of the province and that they were trying to ensure the treatment of the patients with limited resources who were coming from across the province.

