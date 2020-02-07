Steps being taken for safety from coronavirus: Dr. Zafar

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has said all necessary measures are being taken for safety from coronavirus.Chairing a review meeting on coronavirus in Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has said all necessary measures are being taken for safety from coronavirus.Chairing a review meeting on coronavirus in Islamabad on Friday, he said steps are being taken on emergency basis to provide protection to people from the disease.

The Special Assistant said the National Institute of Health has received samples of twenty-five cases, and all have been found negative.He said there is so far no patient of coronavirus in Pakistan.