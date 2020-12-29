Steps being taken for setting up dialysis centers in DHQs of Balochistan: Dr. Rubaba

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Murad Jamali and inspected various departments including Dialysis Centers, Pediatrics, Gynecology and Dentistry.

Commissioner Nasirabad Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, Director General Health Services Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Divisional Director Health Dr. Hammadullah Zehri, DHO Naseerabad Dr. Abdul Manan Lakti, Mir Ataullah Khan Buledi and Mir Asadullah Khan Buledi were also present on the occasion.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of DHQ Dera. Murad Jamali Dr. Ayaz Khan Jamali briefed the Parliamentary Secretary Health about functional of the hospital, provision of facilities and its requirement in detail.

On the occasion, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said steps were being taken in collaboration with "Banik" for setting up of Dialysis Centers in DHQs of all districts of the province for their permanent functioning while a clear plan has chalked out for enhancement of standard medical facilities.

She said special directives have issued to MSD for provision of medical equipment in dialysis centers.

A comprehensive strategy has to be worked out for the provision of quality facilities to the people in the available resources, she added.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Health also inspected Maternal and Child Relief Center which was established in the hospital by non-governmental organization.

MSF coordinator briefed the Parliamentary Secretary Health about the medical services of his organization in the hospital.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi paid tribute to services of medical staff and doctors of DHQ for provision of health facilities to patients in the hospital.