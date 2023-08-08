'Steps being taken for skilled youth'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Small Industries Corporation Lahore Director Ali Akbar Mahar said all possible steps were being taken to provide business opportunities to the skilled youth.

He said this while addressing a seminar regarding awareness of Punjab Employment Scheme for skilled youth at Government College of Technology for Boys PAF Road Sargodha here on Tuesday.

Regional Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation Sargodha Zafar Javed, Manager Business Development Javed Iqbal, Principal GCT Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed, representative Sargodha Chamber of Commerce Ghulam Hasan Goga also participated.

Ali Akbar said that billions of rupees of loans had been given by the Punjab government for the skilled persons under the Punjab employment scheme.

The participants appreciated the seminar and paid tribute to thegovernment for continuing the Punjab Employment Scheme.