Open Menu

'Steps Being Taken For Skilled Youth'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

'Steps being taken for skilled youth'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Small Industries Corporation Lahore Director Ali Akbar Mahar said all possible steps were being taken to provide business opportunities to the skilled youth.

He said this while addressing a seminar regarding awareness of Punjab Employment Scheme for skilled youth at Government College of Technology for Boys PAF Road Sargodha here on Tuesday.

Regional Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation Sargodha Zafar Javed, Manager Business Development Javed Iqbal, Principal GCT Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed, representative Sargodha Chamber of Commerce Ghulam Hasan Goga also participated.

Ali Akbar said that billions of rupees of loans had been given by the Punjab government for the skilled persons under the Punjab employment scheme.

The participants appreciated the seminar and paid tribute to thegovernment for continuing the Punjab Employment Scheme.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Sargodha Chamber Iftikhar Ahmed Commerce All Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

27 minutes ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

51 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

51 minutes ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

2 hours ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

2 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

2 hours ago
Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

3 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

3 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

3 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan