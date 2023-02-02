Steps being taken for speedy development of Special Economic Zone: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that necessary steps are being taken for speedy development of Special Economic Zone

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that necessary steps are being taken for speedy development of Special Economic Zone.

She presided over a meeting of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), here on Thursday.

She took a detailed briefing about the facilities provided in M3 Industrial City, Value Addition City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City and said that all necessary amenities including basic infrastructure, roads, electricity, sewage, water supply and other basic facilities would be ensured according to the requirements.

She reviewed the allotment of plots in Special Economic Zones and the security provided to foreign investors. She appreciated the steps taken to establish FIEDMC Expo-cum-Business, FIEDMIC Healthcare City, FIDMC Industrial Knowledge Park and FIEDMC IT Park and said that it is a priority to make Special Economic Zones ideal in terms of development and investment for which all available resources will be used.

Reviewing some problems faced in the industrial zones, she said that along with foolproof security, other issues including transfer of land would be resolved on priority basis.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed also chaired a meeting of Divisional Public school and College (DPSC) and appreciated the DPSC efforts for providing quality education.

She said that character building of students according to the modern requirements is indispensable for which regular tutorial days should be held every month so that the students could improve their skills through training and questions on various topics.

She said that speech competitions should be promoted in addition to establishing book club and upgrading library to inculcate book reading habit among the students.

She also directed to further beef up security measures in the schools in addition to maintaining high discipline and clean environment.

Principal DPSC Shahid Mehmood informed about the teaching and administrative matters and said that 6 institutions of DPS are functional in the division where 435 teaching and 554 non-teaching staff is performing duties to provide quality education facility to 4951 students.