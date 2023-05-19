UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken For Uplift Of City: Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 06:43 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak said on Friday that steps were being taken for the uplift of the city and improvement of infrastructure.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of students from Emerson University who called on him at his office here. The commissioner while talking to the delegation said that the new generation was the "asset of the country". "We all have to play a positive role in the development of the country," he added.

Commissioner Khattak stressed that Pakistan was facing environmental change and urged the young generation to plant trees, nurture them and encourage others to do the same and prevent the wastage of water.

He informed that Sui Gas, PTCL and WASA had been assigned the task of rehabilitation after the construction of the road.

He added that 100 water filtration plants were functional in the schools.

The commissioner assured that better arrangements were being made in all 50 parks of the city and to beautify its entrances and exits. He said that the waste management company had been tasked to clean the city.

The commissioner said that special efforts were being made to complete mega projects like Nishtar II, cardiology.

Later, the students asked questions from Commissioner Amir Khattak.

Besides, other relevant officers, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner General Arshad Wattoo were also present in the meeting.

