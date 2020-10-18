Steps being taken for welfare, development: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that steps were being taken for public welfare and development in the division.

He was addressing a meeting of District Coordination Committee here on Sunday in which Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, CPO Sohail Chaudhry and CTO Hassan Afzal gave briefings.

The commissioner said that divisional administration would continue to ensure close liaison with members of the assemblies so that highest standards of public service can be maintained by making best use of resources available through mutual consultation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed the meeting about details of implementation on anti-encroachment operation and said that hundreds of marlas of green belt areas were retrieved from illegal occupants at Canal Road, opposite Narwala Road SB Store, Kaleem Shaheed Chowk to Kashmir Road, Green Belt Jaranwala Road, Opposite Khayyam Banquet Hall, Dynasty, opposite Chiniot Palace on Sammundari Road and Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Similarly, 3,000 acres of government land in Jaranwala and Tandlianwala had also been retrieved from Qabza Mafia.

He informed that Rs.4.

79 billion had been distributed among beneficiaries of 'Ehsaas Cash Emergency Porgramme'. He also informed about administrative and security matters about celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). He also shared details of holding revenue open courts.

He further said that 1487 development schemes were completing at a cost of Rs.137726 million and speedy work was ongoing on Community Development Programme Phase One & Two, Sustainable Development Program I, II, Punjab Municipal Services Program and Provincial Annual Development Programs.

The parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Sh Khurram Shahzad, Ch. Asim Nazeer, Ali Akhtar, Shakil Shahid, Latif Nazar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, Firdous Rai and others appreciated the ongoing efforts of district administration in anti-coronavirus measures and urged to complete development projects as early as possible. They assured their full support for raising more funds for completion of development programmes in the district and said that requirements for second largest city of the province would also be conveyed.

DG FDA Sohail Khawaja, DG PHA Asma Ejaz Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, were also present on the occasion.